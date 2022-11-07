NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 7,000

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 8,100 ($93.65) to GBX 7,000 ($80.93) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NXGPF. Panmure Gordon upgraded NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($69.37) to GBX 5,600 ($64.75) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($71.68) to GBX 5,700 ($65.90) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on NEXT in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,450 ($74.58) to GBX 5,200 ($60.12) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NEXT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6,541.14.

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NXGPF opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49. NEXT has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $68.30.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

