Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Sells $3,058,378.20 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) Director Matthew Shair sold 95,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $3,058,378.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019,237 shares in the company, valued at $64,696,353.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Shair sold 12,613 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $235,863.10.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Shair sold 7,884 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $151,530.48.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $241,452.36.

Nuvalent Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $30.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $40.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 72.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 65.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 196.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

