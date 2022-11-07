Nuvei’s (NVE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$269.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$278.22 million.

