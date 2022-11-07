Nuwellis (NUWE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 77.16% and a negative net margin of 240.83%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Nuwellis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nuwellis Price Performance

NASDAQ NUWE opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

