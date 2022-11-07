Olaplex (OLPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Olaplex has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. On average, analysts expect Olaplex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

A number of research firms have commented on OLPX. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

