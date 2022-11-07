OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,326 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,664 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,987.8% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 803,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 787,431 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,738,000 after buying an additional 203,317 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $18,751,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $71.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.36. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

