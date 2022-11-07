OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 16,043 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 53.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56.

