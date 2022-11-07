OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,975 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 171.0% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 72,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 45,736 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITB opened at $54.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.70. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

