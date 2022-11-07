OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $910,000 Stock Position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of BATS PBEE opened at $20.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

