OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $987,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 874.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $30.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43.

