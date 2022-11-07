OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 20,195 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,195 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTSI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Shares of MTSI opened at $64.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $80.30.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $87,901.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $225,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $87,901.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,549.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,776 shares of company stock worth $6,636,990 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

