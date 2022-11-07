Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

ZEUS opened at $29.07 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $323.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.46. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $709.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olympic Steel

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 56.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 52.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

(Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.