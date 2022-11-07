OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $11.65 on Thursday. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,616,000 after buying an additional 48,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OneSpan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OneSpan by 16.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 121,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 37.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 596,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 163,138 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

