Oppenheimer Boosts United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $375.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $282.75.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $264.69 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $270.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.86 and a 200-day moving average of $218.19.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,760 shares of company stock valued at $8,715,116 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

