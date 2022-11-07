Oppenheimer Trims ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Target Price to $275.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANSS. Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut ANSYS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.83.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $213.91 on Thursday. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in ANSYS by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.