OptimizeRx (OPRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect OptimizeRx to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. OptimizeRx has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. On average, analysts expect OptimizeRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $14.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.85 million, a P/E ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 0.81. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $98.10.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $50,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,112. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $163,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,493.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,800 shares of company stock worth $469,782. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 13.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 36.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,966 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 23.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

