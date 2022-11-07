O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $815.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $732.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $683.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $845.24. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,118 shares of company stock worth $30,155,029. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

