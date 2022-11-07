Ovintiv (OVV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of C$3.20 per share for the quarter.
Ovintiv Stock Performance
Shares of OVV stock opened at C$71.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.08. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$38.24 and a one year high of C$79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.30 billion and a PE ratio of 5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
About Ovintiv
Further Reading
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.