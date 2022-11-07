Ovintiv (OVV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of C$3.20 per share for the quarter.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$71.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.08. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$38.24 and a one year high of C$79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.30 billion and a PE ratio of 5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

