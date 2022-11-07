Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCRX. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.50.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.67. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.