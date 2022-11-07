Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,138 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $27.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

