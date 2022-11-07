Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. OTR Global downgraded Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.15.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Up 0.5 %

PZZA opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.01.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Papa John’s International

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.