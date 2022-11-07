Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of POU opened at C$32.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.46 and a 12 month high of C$40.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.17.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

In other news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.43, for a total value of C$38,356.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$506,188.50.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Stories

