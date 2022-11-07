Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $383.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $352.00 to $383.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $319.18.

Shares of PH stock opened at $298.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.89 and its 200 day moving average is $268.25.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

