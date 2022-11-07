Party City Holdco (PRTY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Party City Holdco to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $527.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.40 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Party City Holdco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PRTY opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $9.21.

Several research firms have commented on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 242,662 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 41.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, and stationery throughout the world.

