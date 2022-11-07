Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Pason Systems to a sell rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.42.

Pason Systems Price Performance

PSI opened at C$15.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.51. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$9.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20.

Pason Systems Increases Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$73.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.2000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

