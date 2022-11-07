Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) PT Lowered to €14.00 at Berenberg Bank

Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIFGet Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €21.80 ($21.80) to €14.00 ($14.00) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Patrizia from €25.00 ($25.00) to €14.50 ($14.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Baader Bank cut Patrizia to a reduce rating and set a €8.00 ($8.00) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Patrizia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

OTCMKTS:PTZIF opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. Patrizia has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

A leading partner for global real assets With operations around the world, PATRIZIA has been offering investment opportunities in real estate and infrastructure assets for institutional, semi-professional and private investors for 38 years. PATRIZIA manages more than EUR 56 billion in assets and employs over 1,000 professionals at 28 locations worldwide.

