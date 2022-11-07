Payoneer Global (PAYO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts expect Payoneer Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Payoneer Global Trading Down 4.5 %
NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $9.29.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $12,819,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
