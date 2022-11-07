Payoneer Global (PAYO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts expect Payoneer Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Payoneer Global news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $45,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,208,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,921.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,124 shares of company stock worth $1,758,669. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $12,819,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.