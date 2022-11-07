PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $4.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

PDSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 220,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $710,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 1,310.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 54,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

