Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,519 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.11% of Peloton Interactive worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON opened at $9.39 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 92.19% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

