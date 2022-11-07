Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PPL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.61.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PPL opened at C$45.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$37.02 and a 1-year high of C$53.58.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.8967255 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$341,540.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,281.15. Insiders purchased a total of 252 shares of company stock valued at $10,343 in the last ninety days.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.