Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $203.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $239.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.82.

Penumbra Stock Up 6.7 %

NYSE PEN opened at $162.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $290.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.54.

Insider Activity

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $297,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,714,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,793. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Penumbra by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,300,000 after purchasing an additional 90,749 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,117,000 after purchasing an additional 113,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Penumbra by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 665,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,910,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

