Permian Resources (PR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Permian Resources to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PR stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,147,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,475,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,147,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,475,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,017,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,500. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

