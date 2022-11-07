Perrigo (PRGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Perrigo to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Perrigo has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.25-$2.35 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.25-2.35 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Perrigo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Perrigo Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $39.26 on Monday. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 0.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Perrigo by 25,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
