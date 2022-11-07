Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $12.30 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $13.60.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Itau BBA Securities lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 33.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

