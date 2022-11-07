Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

PFE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59. Pfizer has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $265.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

