Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $518,919.03 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 19,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $518,919.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,216.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:PHR opened at $24.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.71. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $76.10.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.87 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 73.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHR. KeyCorp began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,173 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 254.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after buying an additional 866,654 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter worth approximately $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 31.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after buying an additional 523,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter worth approximately $11,425,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

