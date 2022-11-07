Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 1,794 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Cintas by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.70.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $410.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.