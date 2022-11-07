Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.06% of Travel + Leisure worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 387.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 17.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TNL opened at $36.29 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

