Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 98,008 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after buying an additional 2,748,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,374,000 after acquiring an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.1 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $80.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.82. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.