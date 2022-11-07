Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ambev by 7.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 670,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 45,553 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 676.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 73,916 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 210,141 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 73.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the period. 8.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

ABEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

