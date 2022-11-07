Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,866,000 after purchasing an additional 161,170 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7,957.5% during the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 136,789 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $17,275,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $13,184,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,748,000 after purchasing an additional 80,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at $17,627,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 5.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $155.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.69 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.37. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

