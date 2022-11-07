Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 828,502 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,204,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,090,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PPL by 11.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,251,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,867,000 after purchasing an additional 326,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

