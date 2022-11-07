Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 129.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,744 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $5,168,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 539,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SIX stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,935,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,935,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,229,175 shares of company stock worth $28,809,899. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.