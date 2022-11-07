Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.1% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 29.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $265.69 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

