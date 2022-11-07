Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 506,556 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 415,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,556 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 142.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 66,714 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 62.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 206,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 79,376 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 330.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $24.18.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

