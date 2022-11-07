Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Raised to $15.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAA. Wolfe Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.72.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 29.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

