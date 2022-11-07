Planet Fitness (PLNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2022

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Planet Fitness to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Planet Fitness has set its FY22 guidance at ~$1.52-1.53 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 2.3 %

PLNT stock opened at $62.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $357,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Earnings History for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.