Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives $105.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

PLXS opened at $101.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Plexus has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $103.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.15. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $96,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,924.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $284,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,641,098.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $96,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,924.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,949,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.7% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

