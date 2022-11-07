Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

PIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. National Bankshares set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

TSE:PIF opened at C$16.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.99. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.30 and a 1-year high of C$23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$319.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.63.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$18.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

