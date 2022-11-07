Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 million. On average, analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $20.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.41 million, a PE ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 763.66%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Portman Ridge Finance stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.58% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

(Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.